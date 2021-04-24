Gujarat Police warn of ‘fake’ oximeter apps

AMID A surge in coronavirus cases, the Crime Investigation Department (CID Crime) of the Gujarat Police issued an advisory on Friday saying that several “fake” “oximeter mobile applications” for smartphones were circulating online and these could pose potential risks of

phishing and other cyber crimes.

The Gujarat CID Crime said in a statement, “There are many links available on the Internet for fake oximetre phone applications that claim to check oxygen level in your body with your phone. Of late, cyber criminals have started phishing and other crimes through apps related to Covid-19. Initially, people download such apps thinking it is free and easily available on the Internet. However, there are risks involved. Often these apps claim to check your oxygen level in the body with phone light, camera and fingerprint scan apart from seeking access for contacts, photos and files on your device. Such hackers then use fingerprint scan data to breach into your device and may also commit financial crimes linked to bank transactions… (sic)”

The advisory also cautioned citizens on the “dubious claims” made by the makers of such fake oximeter applications. “It is important to know how oximeters work. To check oxygen levels in the body, any device needs to have a physical SpO2 Blood Oxygen Sensor. Such a facility is not available in any smartphone in the market…”