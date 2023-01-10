Family of 3 found dead in Vadodara Man murdered wife, son before killing self: police

A day after a couple and their son were found dead in Vadodara, which was described as a “family suicide” in a note left by the husband, Pritesh Mistry, police on Tuesday booked Mistry for allegedly strangulating his wife and son, before killing himself.

Mistry, his wife Sneha and seven-year-old son Harshil were found dead in their rented apartment at in Waghodia road area on Monday morning.

Mistry was booked as the injury marks on the wife and son described in the post-mortem report indicated that he had killed his wife and child before killing himself, police said.

“There are injury marks described in the post-mortem report that indicates that Mistry indeed killed his wife and child before killing himself. We are probing the case to understand the sequence of events… It is likely that he first strangulated his wife and then smothered his son,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone III, Yashpal Jaganiya told The Indian Express.

In a lengthy suicide note left behind on his mobile phone, Mistry claimed that he was “entangled in a web of debt” and had even “sold off his two cars to repay some of the loans”.

In his suicide note, Mistry claimed that the decision to end their lives was taken jointly by Sneha and him and, therefore, the families “should not harbour grudges or hatred against each other”.

The suicide note also states that his family must “hire a lawyer and complaint to the police” in case any of the creditors “harass my relatives for the repayment of the loans”.

While speculation is rife that Mistry had suffered huge financial loses in the stock market after investing money taken on loan from various financial institutions in shares, Jaganiya said that the transactions would be known during the probe. “We have sought details of Mistry’s financial transactions from different banks through his PAN and Aadhaar numbers… We will ascertain how much money he owed to the lenders and the veracity of his claim that he has settle some dues after selling off his vehicles… We will also determing what would be the solution in this case of the unpaid dues,” Jaganiya said.

On Monday, the police had recovered the bodies of Pritesh, Sneha, and Harshil from their rented apartment after Pritesh’s mother had arrived at the residence at 10 am, as requested by Mistry over a text message the previous evening.

On the wall of the bedroom, where his mother found him hanging, Mistry had scribbled an apology addressed to his mother and said that a detailed suicide note was saved on his mobile handset for the police to retrieve.