In dry Gujarat, traffic cop booked for drunk driving, suspended

Gujarat Police Sub-Inspector Bharat Venishankar Pandya suspended after being booked for drunk driving and crashing into Ahmedabad garbage heap (Representative Image)

A SUB-INSPECTOR (S-I) of the Gujarat Police was on Monday suspended from service after he was booked for allegedly driving while drunk and slammed into a garbage heap in Ahmedabad city.

S-I Bharat Venishankar Pandya, who was posted as in-charge of the Vishala beat under M Division Traffic police station, was placed under suspension by the Assistant Commissioner (ACP) (Traffic) in connection with the FIR filed against him at Sabarmati police station, said a statement from Inspector U B Dhakhada.

The 46-year-old S-I was booked after the incident happened around 11:45 pm on Sunday.

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According to the FIR filed based on a complaint by a Head Constable of Sabarmati Police Station on behalf of the state, a personnel posted to a 112 patrolling vehicle informed about the incident. According to residents of Rabari vaas in Tragad Gam area, a white coloured Hyundai Creta veered into the garbage heap at the end of the lane.