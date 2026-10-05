In dry Gujarat, traffic cop booked for drunk driving, suspended

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A SUB-INSPECTOR (S-I) of the Gujarat Police was on Monday suspended from service after he was booked for allegedly driving while drunk and slammed into a garbage heap in Ahmedabad city.
S-I Bharat Venishankar Pandya, who was posted as in-charge of the Vishala beat under M Division Traffic police station, was placed under suspension by the Assistant Commissioner (ACP) (Traffic) in connection with the FIR filed against him at Sabarmati police station, said a statement from Inspector U B Dhakhada.
The 46-year-old S-I was booked after the incident happened around 11:45 pm on Sunday.
According to the FIR filed based on a complaint by a Head Constable of Sabarmati Police Station on behalf of the state, a personnel posted to a 112 patrolling vehicle informed about the incident. According to residents of Rabari vaas in Tragad Gam area, a white coloured Hyundai Creta veered into the garbage heap at the end of the lane.
A crowd gathered at the spot where they noticed that the driver was allegedly in an inebriated condition. Upon checking the boot of the vehicle, they also found several sealed bottles of liquor there, after which they informed the police.
When police checked the vehicle, they found nine sealed bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).
S-I Pandya was booked under section 66(1)(b) of the Liquor Prohibition Act as well as under section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.
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