Gujarat: Police to remove check posts on roads

However, the office of DGP confirmed that the new order will have no effect on sudden vehicle checking by police and other agencies on these roads, or the setting up of provisional check posts. (Representational Image) However, the office of DGP confirmed that the new order will have no effect on sudden vehicle checking by police and other agencies on these roads, or the setting up of provisional check posts. (Representational Image)

The Director General of Police (DGP) in Gujarat has asked for the removal of police check posts from all major inter-state and inter-district roads in the state, in order to not cause inconvenience to commuters and waste their time.

However, the office of DGP confirmed that the new order will have no effect on sudden vehicle checking by police and other agencies on these roads, or the setting up of provisional check posts.

In a statement issued by the DGP office on Tuesday evening, all permanent police check posts present on inter-state and inter-district roads will be removed.

“…So that there is no time wasted and inconvenience caused due to paper checking of vehicles by the police at these check posts. However, to maintain law and order in the state, based on inputs by central and state intelligence agencies and as per requirement of the local police, sudden inspection of vehicles and provisional check posts can be set,” the DGP office’s statement said.

Meanwhile, ahead of Christmas, the DGP also ordered for a special drive against liquor smuggling and gambling in the final weekend of the year.

“The personnel posted at these check posts have been assigned the task to run a special drive against liquor smuggling and gambling during Christmas and New year,” said the office of DGP.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App