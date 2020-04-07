Follow Us:
Monday, April 06, 2020
COVID19

Gujarat: Police team attacked, two held in Savarkundla

“A police team had reached Pathanfali society in Savarkundla on Sunday night when a mob started abusing the police personnel and a minor altercation took place," said R K Karamta, police inspector, Local Crime Branch, Amreli.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: April 7, 2020 2:16:45 am
india lockdown, coronavirus, gujarat lockdown, Police attacked, gujarat news, indian express news Police detained 23 people from Savarkundla for breaking the lockdown rules. (Representational Image)

A police team in Savarkundla of Amreli was attacked on Sunday night by a group of persons when the former arrived at a residential society to disperse a crowd. According to police, two persons have been arrested in this connection.

“A police team had reached Pathanfali society in Savarkundla on Sunday night when a mob started abusing the police personnel and a minor altercation took place. Taking cognizance of the act, we have booked Shahnawaz Qureshi and Ashraf Deraiyya, both residents of Pathanfali, under IPC sections 188 ,” said R K Karamta, police inspector, Local Crime Branch, Amreli. Police detained 23 people from Savarkundla for breaking the lockdown rules.

