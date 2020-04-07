Gujarat: Police team attacked, two held in Savarkundla

Police detained 23 people from Savarkundla for breaking the lockdown rules. (Representational Image) Police detained 23 people from Savarkundla for breaking the lockdown rules. (Representational Image)

A police team in Savarkundla of Amreli was attacked on Sunday night by a group of persons when the former arrived at a residential society to disperse a crowd. According to police, two persons have been arrested in this connection.

“A police team had reached Pathanfali society in Savarkundla on Sunday night when a mob started abusing the police personnel and a minor altercation took place. Taking cognizance of the act, we have booked Shahnawaz Qureshi and Ashraf Deraiyya, both residents of Pathanfali, under IPC sections 188 ,” said R K Karamta, police inspector, Local Crime Branch, Amreli. Police detained 23 people from Savarkundla for breaking the lockdown rules.

