Gujarat police sub-inspector on duty shoots himself dead

A police sub-inspector of Navsari Rural police who was on duty in Kevadia colony as a part of the security detail for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event allegedly shot himself dead using the service revolver of a colleague.

PSI NC Finavia (32), a native of Surat, was on duty since Tuesday morning at point number-98, at the Kevadiya Circuit House, where he shot himself in the head around 10.30 AM.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Amreli, RD Oza, who was the supervisor at the circuit house where the incident happened, said that Finavia, who had been reinstated just a month earlier after being suspended for negligence, had not been reissued his service revolver yet after he rejoined duty. “He was on duty since 8 am. He approached another police sub-inspector and asked him for his service revolver to click pictures with. The other PSI and Finavia worked together at Navsari rural police and so he did not suspect anything and gave him the weapon for a photo op at the venue. But immediately after that he (Finavia) shot himself in the head. The reasons are unknown. His body was taken to Rajpipla civil hospital.”

A case of accidental death has been registered at Kevadia police station. Finavia is survived by his wife and daughter.

Superintendent of Police, Narmada district, Himkar Singh said, “We did not find any suicide note. We even searched his room and found nothing. So exact reasons are unknown. But we are speculating that he was under tremendous stress.”