Ahmedabad: Speed guns to help traffic police curb overspeeding

Now, Gujarat Police will be strapped with ‘speed guns’ to catch overspeeding vehicles, in an effort to bring down the number of road accidents deaths.

As many as 39 speed guns, which can detect the speed of oncoming two-wheelers and four-wheelers at which they’re pointed, will be given to traffic police of the city. They operate using laser technology and cost Rs 10 lakh each.

“The Police had conducted a statistical analysis of accident-related deaths in Gujarat and found that a major reason was overspeeding. Now, the speed gun can (detect speed-limit) violators and (police can) issue e-challans to them along with their photograph on the spot,” said BhagirathSinh Jadeja, Superintendent of Police, State Traffic Branch, Gandhinagar.

A speed gun can capture the speed of three vehicles up to one kilometre away in just one second, and the device is equipped to record speeds from 0-320 kilometre per hour. The traffic police will use the devices at important points in the city to catch vehicles that are overspeeding.

Inspector General (Arms Unit) Piyush Patel said, “The speed guns were procured last year itself but our officers were not trained to use them. Recently, we organised a three-day training camp for 200 officers. Soon the gun will be used by traffic police.”