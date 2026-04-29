Gujarat police mull tourist police stations in three districts

On Wednesday, in-charge DGP Dr KLN Rao held a meeting to review tourist safety with the superintendents of police of Gir Somnath, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Dang districts. (File Photo)

Gujarat police are mulling tourist police stations at places famous for religious tourism located on the western seaboard in the state, as per an official note.

On Wednesday, in-charge DGP Dr KLN Rao held a meeting to review tourist safety with the superintendents of police of Gir Somnath, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Dang districts.

The statement read: “The primary objective of the meeting was to operationalise dedicated ‘Tourist Police Stations’ in key tourism districts of the state, in line with the recommendations of the DG & IG Conference. Special Tourist Police Stations will be established in the first phase across key tourism districts such as Gir Somnath, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Dang to ensure a safe and tourist-friendly environment. At tourist locations where police outposts are already operational, they will be upgraded into modern Tourist Police Stations through optimal utilisation of existing resources.”