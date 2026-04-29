Gujarat police mull tourist police stations in three districts

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Gujarat police are mulling tourist police stations at places famous for religious tourism located on the western seaboard in the state, as per an official note.
On Wednesday, in-charge DGP Dr KLN Rao held a meeting to review tourist safety with the superintendents of police of Gir Somnath, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Dang districts.
The statement read: “The primary objective of the meeting was to operationalise dedicated ‘Tourist Police Stations’ in key tourism districts of the state, in line with the recommendations of the DG & IG Conference. Special Tourist Police Stations will be established in the first phase across key tourism districts such as Gir Somnath, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Dang to ensure a safe and tourist-friendly environment. At tourist locations where police outposts are already operational, they will be upgraded into modern Tourist Police Stations through optimal utilisation of existing resources.”
Like in some states, the police here were considering the use of special uniforms for police personnel posted at these tourist police stations. The statement said, “To enable easy identification and access to assistance, discussions were also held on designing special uniforms for personnel of Tourist Police Stations, along with a distinctive ‘logo’ for their vehicles.”
At major tourist destinations, help desks and kiosks will be set up to provide prompt assistance to tourists. The SPs were directed to develop an app that can provide all necessary information and security-related services to tourists.
The statement quoted Rao as saying, “The objective of this initiative is not only to maintain law and order, but also to ensure a safe and tourist-friendly environment for visitors from across India and abroad travelling to Gujarat.”
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