Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Gujarat police seize 173 kg of silver anklets hidden in car; 3 from Maharashtra detained

It is learnt that those in the car were on their way to sell the ornaments worth Rs 1.10 crore at Udaipur in Rajasthan.

Acting on a tipoff, the police kept a watch on NH-48 near the sugar factory at Valsad and tried to stop a speeding car at Atul village, coming from Mumbai direction.

The Gujarat Police Saturday detained three residents of Maharashtra, including two jewellers, at Valsad and seized around 173 kilograms of silver anklets worth Rs 1.10 crore from a secret cavity in a car, officials said. They were on their way to sell the ornaments at Udaipur in Rajasthan.

The police have identified the detained as Vijay Patil (car driver), Santosh Odkey and Satish Odkey, all residents of Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

“Our teams were under watch to intercept the vehicles carrying liquor bottles and caught three people in a car with seizure of silver payals (anklets). The two jewellers told us that they had purchased jewellery from Kolhapur in Maharashtra and were on their way to sell it to jewellers in Udaipur,” said Valsad district deputy superintendent of police A K Verma.

According to the police, the driver tried to escape but the police chased the car and intercepted the vehicle. On questioning, the driver failed to give satisfactory answers, and hence the police checked the vehicle, and found the silver anklets hidden in plastic bags in a secret cavity underneath the seats, they said.

The police detained the passengers in the car after they failed to produce the bills for the jewellery. The passengers were brought to the Valsad rural police station.

The silver anklets weighed 173.355 kg, the police said.

“We have detained them and also intimated to State Goods and Services Tax officials. We are questioning them to find out more details,” Verma said.

The three men have been detained under Cr PC 41(D).

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 17:58 IST
