Two shootouts, two districts: Police fire at two criminals in ‘self-defence’

Gujarat Police said that they shot and injured two criminals in self-defence in separate incidents that took place in a gap of two hours on Friday. In both cases, the criminals attacked the cops first while in their custody, the police claimed.

While one of the purported face-offs took place in Surendranagar district, where a bootlegger was apprehended and being taken to a police station, the other was reported in Rajkot, where a man arrested for the murder of a jewellery firm employee surprised the cops with a hidden gun during a weapon recovery effort, the police officials stated.

In Surendranagar, the police shot and injured Devendra alias Dendu Boricha in both his legs when the latter tried to snatch the service weapon of an official, said Rajkot Range DIG Nirlipt Rai, members of whose squad had Boricha in custody.