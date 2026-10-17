Two shootouts, two districts: Police fire at two criminals in ‘self-defence’

Gujarat Police said that they shot and injured two criminals in self-defence in separate incidents that took place in a gap of two hours on Friday. In both cases, the criminals attacked the cops first while in their custody, the police claimed.
While one of the purported face-offs took place in Surendranagar district, where a bootlegger was apprehended and being taken to a police station, the other was reported in Rajkot, where a man arrested for the murder of a jewellery firm employee surprised the cops with a hidden gun during a weapon recovery effort, the police officials stated.
In Surendranagar, the police shot and injured Devendra alias Dendu Boricha in both his legs when the latter tried to snatch the service weapon of an official, said Rajkot Range DIG Nirlipt Rai, members of whose squad had Boricha in custody.
Boricha is named in more than 15 cases and wanted in at least six of them registered in multiple districts, Rai said. Among the cases against him include extortion, attempt to murder, rioting and possession of illegal arms.
An FIR against the incident was registered at the Sayla police station.
Limbdi Division Deputy Superintendent of Police VM Rabari told The Indian Express: “Sub-Inspectors PN Mori and BC Miyatra apprehended Boricha from near a Hanuman temple at Gosal village. They were transporting him to the Sayla police station in an official vehicle when Boricha complained of nausea. So they stopped the vehicle.”
“PSI Miyatra exited the vehicle with Boricha to allow the latter to vomit. At that point, Boricha attempted to snatch Miyatra’s service weapon. He managed to unholster and cock it. In the scuffle, one shot was fired to the ground. Boricha managed to raise his hand and fire a second time in the air,” said Rabari.
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“PSI Mori unholstered his service weapon and discharged it once in the air. The second time, he fired at Boricha’s legs. The bullet went through both of them.”
Boricha was then taken to Shrimad Rajchandra Sarvamangal Hospital, which is attached to CU Shah Medical College in Surendranagar. Later, he was transferred to a private hospital in Ahmedabad. He was booked in another case for attempt to murder and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty.
Meanwhile, in Rajkot, one Anurag Singh Rajput, who allegedly fired the weapon that killed 51-year-old Lalji Sardhara in the city’s Aji Industrial Estate on October 14, was shot in the right leg after he allegedly attacked the cops during the recovery of the gun used in the crime.
Anurag Singh was one of the men that allegedly attacked Sardhara and also stole gold and silver worth Rs 1.53 crore from him.
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Rajput was in police remand following his arrest in the murder-loot case. Around 9 pm, officials of the Crime Branch took him near Gundala Patiya village, located near the Rajkot airport, where he had allegedly hidden the murder weapon, a countrymade pistol. After its recovery, and as the cops were walking back towards the police vehicle, handcuffed Rajput pushed the police personnel aside and picked up a weapon hidden in the bushes, as per the FIR lodged at the airport police station.
PSI VD Dodiya, in the FIR, stated that he warned Rajput to put down the weapon but instead, the latter fired two shots at the police team. “Before he could fire a third time, I pulled out my service weapon and fired at his right leg. He collapsed and police took possession of this second weapon,” said the FIR.
Rajput was taken to Rajkot Civil Hospital and also booked for attempt to murder and charges under the Arms Act.