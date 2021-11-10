Gujarat Police seized drugs worth over Rs 245 cr in 2 months: Home Minister

Lauding the police in Devbhoomi Dwarka which seized 17.6 kilograms of heroin and methamphetamine drugs on Wednesday, state Minister of State (MoS) Home Harsh Sanghavi said that the Gujarat Police in the past two months have seized drugs worth over Rs 245 crore.

Sanghavi in a press conference in Gandhinagar on Wednesday said that the police booked 58 cases in the past two months and seized 5,756 kilogram of heroin, brown sugar, mephedrone, methamphetamine, ganja, charas, opium among others worth Rs 245 crore.

” The Gujarat government and police department have been taking the drug issue very seriously. The Gujarat Police have booked 58 cases and arrested more than 90 accused persons in cases related to especially ganja, charas, heroin, brown sugar and other synthetic substances drugs in the past two months. In mere 55 days, drugs weighing 5,756 kilogram of narcotics worth Rs 245 crore have been seized by the police. We see the past two-three days, then police in Devbhoomi Dwarka have busted one of the biggest consignments of drugs on its own, similarly, police in Ahmedabad Rural, Surat and Chota Udepur have also cracked down on drugs,” the minister said.

“The police are not just involved in nabbing peddlers and creating awareness against drugs now but have also worked upon the policy to thwart the drug menace due to which there has been a substantial increase in the number of informers due to which we have seen such success in the past few days. I had mentioned clearly in Parliament that the police should be appreciated for saving the lives of thousands of people by stopping the supply of drugs before its distribution. The chief minister in today’s Cabinet meeting also appreciated the work of police… if we see the seizure of drugs in Devbhoomi Dwarka, the police teams had been continuously working round the clock for eight days despite the festive season,” said Sanghavi.

Sanghavi also emphasized on the need to maintain strict coastal security for the ongoing fight against drug smuggling. “We know that Gujarat has a huge coast line with proximity to Pakistan and its security is being timely reviewed by senior officials. We have been able to thwart drug smuggling instances through water borders in the past and we have been doing the same today as well.”