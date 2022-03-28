Gujarat: Police seized 16,000 kg of homegrown ganja and opium in three years

Gujarat Police seized over 16,000 kilograms of homegrown marijuana and opium worth Rs 12.77 crore across the state in the past three years (2019-2021), informed the office of Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia on Sunday.

As per a statement released by DGP Bhatia’s office, a total of 84 cases were lodged by Gujarat police against the cultivation of ganja in farmlands across the state from 2019 to 2021, with more than 50% cases lodged in 2021.

A total of 14,257 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 12 crore was seized by the police from the plantations. Seven cases were lodged in three years for the cultivation of opium across the state and 1,802 kilograms of opium plants worth Rs 77 lakh were seized.

“Instructions have been given by the DGP to all senior police officials across the state to make seizures of narcotics such as ganja, charas and opium and especially keep a watch on those who cultivate the banned substances …” read a statement from DGP’s office.