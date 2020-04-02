Gujarat Police seeks community support for ensuring lockdown

The official band of Kutch (West) Police performs songs drums, saxophones, trumpets and trombones and a tune of ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ (we shall overcome) to cheer the people living in home quarantine. The official band of Kutch (West) Police performs songs drums, saxophones, trumpets and trombones and a tune of ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ (we shall overcome) to cheer the people living in home quarantine.

The Gujarat Police has decided to seek the community support of civil defence personnel, student scout groups and retired police personnel in order to ensure the implementation of the national lockdown, noting that violation incidents in the state have not stopped.

Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanand Jha, at a press conference on Thursday, said that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has asked the state police to take the help of community volunteers.

“As per the CM’s suggestion, we will now take the help of community volunteers such as civil defence personnel, college students who are part of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the National Students Scheme (NSS), along with physically able retired police personnel from and below the rank of police sub-inspector to successfully impose the lockdown,” said Jha.

The DGP admitted that the lockdown has not been completely imposed in the state, despite the police using over 80% of its workforce and machinery.

“It has come to our notice that specific areas in cities are not following guidelines of the lockdown. The Commissioners of Police and the Superintendents of Police of these cities have been asked to focus on such areas and strictly impose the lockdown. Violations of lockdown have been witnessed inside societies and on the roads of walled city areas. So, police officers have been asked to use more drones to keep a watch in these areas, identify the violators and take action against them on the spot. I would also like to appeal to people to celebrate all sorts of festivals inside their homes and avoid going to religious places, due to the threat of spread of the virus,” said Jha.

Jha further said that as of Thursday, a total of 1,156 cases have been lodged across Gujarat related to lockdown violation (753) and quarantine violation (361), of which over 1,900 violators have been arrested and 5,707 vehicles have been seized.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd