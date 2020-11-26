Gujarat: Police rescue 2-year-old boy from Gondal ‘sold to couple in Coimbatore’

The Tamil Nadu couple were the third custodian of the baby boy

A team of Gondal town police flew to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and rescued a two-year-old boy who had gone missing with his mother from Gondal town in December 2019.

The mother, a native of Maharashtra, who claimed that she had sold the boy as he was proving to be an obstacle in her second marriage, was detained.

“Our team went to Coimbatore and rescued the child from the custody of a childless couple in a village around 90 km away from the town. We had also took the boy’s father, Ajay Dharajiya, along to identify the child,” Gondal town police inspector Sanjyasinh Jadeja said on Thursday.

“After the father confirmed that the child was his two-year-old son Divyesh, we rescued the child on Wednesday and brought him to Gondal on Thursday. We have detained his mother, Jayshree alias Pooja, as as well as one Sonu Paiekrao who had acted as the middleman in Dharajiya’s marriage with Jayshree,” the inspector added.

Police said that Paiekrao introduced Dharajiya, a 34-year-old casual labourer from Gondal, to Jayshree as his sister and arranged her marriage with him for a payment of Rs 2.4 lakh. After paying Paiekrao, Dharajiya and Jayshree tied the knot in Gondal in January, 2018. The couple later got the baby boy.

“Jayshree left with the child on December 7, 2019, without informing anyone in the Dharajiya family. Ajay approached us with an application stating Jayshree had ran away with Paiekrao. We questioned the two women from Gondal and Virpur and came to know that Paiekrao was from Maharasthra. We traced him and he told us that he sold the child to a person in Ulhasnagar slum in Mumbai, as Jayshree did not like him since she wanted to marry again but her son was proving to be an obstacle,” Jadeja said.

The Tamil Nadu couple were the third custodian of the baby boy, he said adding, “Months after she fled from Dharajiya’s home in Gondal, Paiekrao arranged Jayshree’s marriage with a man from Rajkot and she has been living with him since,” said the inspector.

Gondal town police have booked Jayshree and Paiekrao under IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust and 370 (buying or disposing of any persons as a slave) and have detained them. They will be arrested after their Covid test turns negative.

