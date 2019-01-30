Police recruitment exam paper leak: Accused gets bail

The Gujarat High Court Monday granted regular bail to Rupal Sharma who was among the first to have been arrested in the Gujarat police LRD recruitment examination paper leak case in December last year.

In the FIR, it was alleged that Sharma received the answers to sell them to others at her hostel in Gandhinagar.

However, she had defended herself by saying that she forwarded these answers to a person posted with the recruitment board.

Following a detailed hearing, Justice A Y Kogje on Monday granted her bail while holding that considering the fact and nature of the allegations prima facie, her case is fit to exercise the discretion and grant her regular bail.

So far, police have arrested 14 accused in this case, including a woman, who has approached the High Court for bail.