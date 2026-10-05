Dragged for 500 metres, Gujarat cop lunges into fleeing car to stop gold heist

When a getaway car smashed into Inspector S A Gadhvi’s vehicle at Viramgam near Ahmedabad Saturday, jamming his driver-side door, the four fleeing thieves thought they had created just enough chaos to make a break for it. As his team pried the door open, the driver put the car in reverse to slip away from the police. Rushing forward on foot, Inspector Gadhvi lunged, grabbed the moving vehicle’s door, and held on.

“The driver slammed the accelerator, dragging the officer along the road for nearly 500 metres. Displaying extraordinary courage and determination, Inspector Gadhvi managed to open the vehicle door, gain control of the steering and pull the handbrake, bringing an end to the chase,” said Om Prakash Jat, Superintendent of Ahmedabad Rural police.

The dramatic capture marked the climax of an operation by the Ahmedabad Rural police and the Government Railway Police (GRP). Together, they apprehended all four thieves and recovered Rs 3.75 crore worth of stolen gold jewellery hours after it was snatched from a train passenger at Nadiad railway station, nearly 110 km away.

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Theft at railway station

The heist began at 5 pm on October 3. A passenger, Bharat Karsan Chaudhary, alighted from the Howrah-Ahmedabad Superfast Express at the Nadiad railway station in Anand when a thief suddenly snatched his green bag, which held 2.9 kg of gold jewellery valued at Rs 3.75 crore.

Chaudhary gave a chase, but the thief darted into a waiting car and sped away. Before the vehicle disappeared, Chaudhary snapped a quick photo of the getaway car, a Tata Tiago, and immediately handed the crucial lead over to the GRP.

By 7.30 pm, the GRP alerted the Gujarat Police state control room, which flashed the details to the Ahmedabad Rural police.

Specialist teams traced the registered owner of the Tiago to Banaskantha district. Intelligence inputs and field informants quickly revealed that the car was moving through rural Ahmedabad, closely trailed by an unregistered Maruti Baleno serving as a second getaway vehicle.

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“Based on the intelligence inputs, we identified possible movement routes, particularly towards Sachana and Viramgam. The Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Viramgam Town police immediately activated checkpoints and deployed teams strategically on these roads,” the Ahmedabad Rural police said in a statement.

Truck blockade and a live-location trap

As the unregistered Baleno approached Viramgam Town, LCB personnel Himanshu and Viramgam Town police officer Siddhraj used heavy trucks and local vehicles to set up a sudden roadblock. They intercepted the Baleno and arrested one occupant on the spot. However, the primary target, the Tata Tiago, had slipped through.

During the on-the-spot interrogation, the Baleno driver revealed that his three accomplices had already crossed Viramgam Town in the Tiago, carrying the stolen Rs 3.75-crore gold.

Police officers then seized the phone of the arrested suspect to text the gang members in the Tiago, claiming he was lost and persuading them to share their WhatsApp live location to coordinate a meeting point.

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Unaware that they were messaging the police, the gang shared their real-time coordinates and drove straight into the trap.

High-speed ramming

Police teams rushed to the meeting location and barricaded the road. When the Tiago arrived, the driver refused to pull over and instead accelerated, ramming directly into Inspector Gadhvi’s police vehicle.

Despite his door jamming from the impact and being dragged 500 metres when he tried to intervene, Inspector Gadhvi managed to reach inside, pull the handbrake, and stop the car.

“The other police personnel immediately rushed to assist and successfully overpowered the three accused inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, one accused managed to escape from the scene and fled into the adjoining fields, but a systematic search and cordon by the teams led to his apprehension as well,” the police statement added.

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With all four suspects in custody, officers searched the vehicles and found 2.9 kg of stolen gold hidden beneath the seat covers of the Baleno. Both vehicles were seized, and all four men were handed over to the Nadiad GRP, where they were booked and arrested for robbery.