Gujarat police: After Pak boat crew’s arrest, 50 kg heroin found floating in sea

The Border Security Force and marine police have recovered 50 kg of heroin (worth Rs 250 crore) packed in plastic packets in the sea off the Jakhau coast in Gujarat’s Kutch district.

According to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), a joint team of the BSF and the Jakhau marine police recovered 49 heroin packets floating in sacks at the Sial Creek area on Sunday.

ATS officials said the discovery of 50 kg of heroin came five days after seven Pakistani nationals on a boat were arrested by the ATS and the Coast Guard in the Indian waters off the Gujarat coast. While no suspicious substance was found on the Pakistani boat, which had allegedly set off from the Gwadar port in Baloch province of the neighbouring country, ATS said the crew members were trying to smuggle drugs to India and had allegedly thrown two sacks containing narcotics into the sea.

“On May 31, acting upon intelligence received by ATS officials, seven Pakistani nationals travelling in a boat named Al Nouman were detained in a joint operation with the Coast Guard. After the boat was thoroughly searched, no narcotics were found. The accused were booked and arrested under the Foreigner’s Act for illegally entering India. They told us they were smuggling heroin and narcotics to the Jakhau coast; however they had dumped the two plastic sacks in the sea midway as they got spooked after seeing a big ship headed their way,” a senior ATS official said at a press conference in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The official said the marine police, special operations group, BSF and the Coast Guard were informed of the possibility of heroin packets having been dumped in the sea. “A joint team recovered 49 packets of heroin weighing 50 kg. The place where the narcotics were found is 40-456 nautical miles away from where the accused men told us they had dumped the drugs. An ATS team has reached Jakhau to join the investigation,” said the ATS official.

The seven arrested were identified as Mohammad Akram Baloch, Zubair Baloch, Ishaq Baloch, Shaeed Ali Baloch, Ashraf Baloch, Shoaib Baloch and Shehzad Baloch.