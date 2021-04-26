Gujarat: Police, officials intervene, migrants get their dues from brick kiln owner

According to police, 14 persons from four families hailing from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh came to Saduthala village under Mehsana taluka of Mehsana in November 2020 to work in a brick kiln.

Police and government officials ended a logjam between four migrant worker families from Chhattisgarh and a brick kiln owner in a Mehsana village on Sunday evening after the workers alleged harassment and non-payment of dues from their employer.

According to police, 14 persons from four families hailing from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh came to Saduthala village under Mehsana taluka of Mehsana in November 2020 to work in a brick kiln. The workers claimed that the owner of the brick kiln, Suresh Prajapati, refused to settle their dues even after five months. The workers then contacted a union in Ahmedabad.

Dinesh Parmar, secretary of Brick Kiln Workers Union in Ahmedabad, said, “I received a call on April 18… I wrote a complaint to the Mehsana district collector and Mehsana Government Labour Officer (GLO) but no solution was reached. On April 24, I got another call from workers that the brick kiln owner stopped water and electricity supply to their makeshift houses, after which I contacted the police.”

On Sunday, a team of police and Mehsana GLO Dolly Parmar reached Saduthala village.

“We insisted that this time all the hisab (settlement) will be done in front of the police… Finally each of the worker received their dues ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per person,” said Amarnath Suryavanshi (36), a native of Bilaspur.