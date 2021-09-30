Gujarat police nabs gangster wanted in UP from Mumbai

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested a gangster wanted in Uttar Pradesh who has a reward of Rs 50,000 on him from Mumbai for his alleged involvement in murders, looting and dacoity incidents.

According to police, Manish Singh (37) alias Raju alias Chotu, a native of Varanasi in UP and a member of UP-based Subhash Singh Thakur gang, was nabbed by a DCB team on September 27 from Rashmi Garden residential society in Vasai of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Police said Singh was wanted for his alleged involvement in four murders, four attempted murders and several cases of firing, loot, extortion and dacoity in UP, Gujarat and Maharashtra. After Singh fled UP police custody in 2009 on his way to a local court, a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for his capture. Singh had evaded arrest since then, police said.