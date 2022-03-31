Gujarat man who killed wife, children and her grandmother held in 5 days: Police

A 40-year-old man on the run after allegedly killing his wife, two teenage children and grandmother-in-law at his home in Viratnagar of Ahmedabad’s Odhav area was arrested in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the crime branch police, Vinod Gaekwad alias Bala, a native of Sangli in Maharashtra, was arrested from a state bus in Dahod, near Gujarat’s border with Madhya Pradesh, when he was returning from Indore. Vinod allegedly stabbed his wife, Sonal Gaekwad Marathi (37); his son, Ganesh Gaekwad (17); daughter, Pragati Gaekwad (15); and Sonal’s grandmother Subhadra Marathi (70), to death at his home in Viratnagar’s Divya Prabha Society on March 26 night, the police said, adding that he locked the house before travelling to Surat, Ahmedabad and later to Indore to evade arrest.

Assistant commissioner of police DP Chudasma said that Vinod had quarrelled with his wife over a relationship she allegedly had with another man for the past two and a half years. Ganesh had recently told his father that he had seen his mother with her partner, he added. “On Saturday night around 8pm, Vinod asked Ganesh to go out to buy sweets and asked his wife to buy some pan masala. After she came back, he asked her to blindfold herself, which she did. He then stabbed her with a knife multiple times in the bedroom. When his son arrived, Vinod told us, he killed him and his daughter thinking that he would go to jail for his wife’s murder and that there would be no one to look after them. He then killed his wife’s grandmother Subhadra since she had quarrelled with him earlier,” Chudasama said.

According to the police officer, Vinod then called his mother-in-law to his home on the phone. “Vinod had kept the four bodies in separate rooms to avoid detection by his mother-in-law when she arrived at his residence. He then tried to kill her as well. However, he felt pity towards her and left her only with a cut mark on the neck. Vinod then dropped her to her residence on his scooty and came back to his house,” said Chudasma.

The bodies were discovered only on March 29 night when neighbours complained of a foul smell to the police. The victims bore several stab marks and their bodies had started to decompose when the police discovered them around 8pm.

According to Chudasama, Vinod had wanted to kill his wife’s alleged lover, who is based in Ahmedabad, but decided against it because he thought he might not be able to overpower him.

“After the four murders, Vinod boarded a state transport bus to Surat, where he stayed in a hotel for a day. It was then he remembered that he had taken his wife’s gold chain. To sell it, he travelled back to Ahmedabad. He then went to Indore for a day,” said the police officer.

Five teams were tracking Vinod since Tuesday night using technical surveillance and human intelligence, he added. “We had received technical inputs that Vinod had left Indore and would soon be crossing from the Madhya Pradesh border to Dahod on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. We cordoned off the national highway, 30 km from Dahod, started checking each vehicle and caught the

accused,” said Chudasma.

The family had moved into the single-storey bungalow only 15 days before the murders and were earlier living in the Nikol area of Ahmedabad.