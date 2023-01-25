Over 1,200 attend loan camp in Surat organised by police

In an attempt to prevent people who are in need of money approaching loan sharks, the Surat police Tuesday organised a loan camp with the help of 15 nationalized and state cooperative banks in the district.

Over 1200 people had submitted their documents with the bank’s representatives for loans at the camp held at the community hall at police headquarters in Athwalines area..

The Surat police had informed the public about the loan camp through pamphlets and distributed them among auto rickshaw drivers, roadside vendors and cart pullers.

Those who require loans were told to police control roo number 100 to provide their details.

Over 500 police personnel were deployed at the community centre to help the loan applicants.

Among those who applied for loans was Meena Mukesh Gavde (35), a resident of Sachin area. Gavde works at a hospital, has applied for a loan of Rs 50,000, to purchase a cart to sell vegetables.

“I have free time during the evening, so I have applied for a loan to purchase handcarts to sell vegetables. Our income is not sufficient to meet the house expenses and my children’s education,” she says.

Another applicant, Chhyaben More (29), a resident of Pandesara says, “I have two children and my husband is a habitual drinker. I sell vegetables on the roadside to run my family. I have applied for a loan of Rs. 50,000 with which I will purchase a handcart and will also have a vendor’s license.”

Talking to the Indian Express Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar said, “We have taken strict steps against the loan sharks who were active in the city. Now we have to think for those who are in need of money. So we have carried out a drive in different areas in the city. In the next couple of days, we will get to know how many people have got loans. The loan sharks were taking interest upto 20 per cent from the people.”

He added, “We have also made an appeal to the people that if they require any loan, they should call the police control room 100 number and our teams will work with banks to arrange the loan for needy people.”

Surat police has till date arrested over 255 people and registered over 150 offences against them. Among those arrested five loan sharks were sent under Prevention of Anti Social Activities Act. (PASA), a couple of days ago.

Sarvodaya Sahkari Cooperative bank Limited Manager Jitendra Patel said that loan camp was an “overwhelming experience”. “The loan requirement of the applicants ranged between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh. Majority of the applicants are handcart pullers, cleaning workers in private firms and others. They wanted to start a small business to add more value into their monthly income. We have today got over 600 applications with all necessary documents for loans.”