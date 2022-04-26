Gujarat Police inspector held in Gurugram for taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

An inspector of Gujarat Police who is incharge of a police station in Narmada was arrested by the vigilance bureau in Gurugram of Haryana, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

According to senior police officials, inspector Jagdish Chaudhary of Rajpipla Town police station in Narmada was allegedly caught in a guesthouse in Sector 49 of Gurugram on Sunday night, taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh cash allegedly in exchange for letting off an accused in an inter-state fake degree racket case in Narmada.

Three months ago, Narmada police had unearthed a racket of fake college degrees and marksheets where accused in Delhi and Gujarat cities used to deliver forged certificates of institutions to customers. Police formed a special investigative team (SIT) headed by a deputy superintendent of police to probe the matter. A total of 16 persons were chargesheeted and nine are in judicial custody. Jagdish Chaudhary was the investigating officer in the case.

According to Prashant Sumbe, Superintendent of Police, Narmada, Chaudhary sought leave from April 22, without giving any specific reason. On Sunday night, the state vigilance bureau of Haryana government informed the local police that an Inspector has been arrested in bribery case.

“A chargesheet has already been filed in the fake marksheet case and the case is in court. We are not sure on what basis was he seeking bribe. Chaudhary had not told anyone regarding his plans… The state vigilance bureau of Haryana have written to us regarding the conduct of PI Chaudhary and we will write to the Director General of Police (DGP) to take disciplinary action against him, including suspension.”

According to vigilance officials, Chaudhary demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the relatives of one of the accused in the fake marksheets case, Amrinder Puri. The relatives of Puri approached the vigilance team after which a trap was set.