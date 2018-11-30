Gujarat: Police give clean chit to six accused in satellite ‘gangrape’ case , say no proof found

The deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Panna Momaya on Thursday filed a ‘B’ summary report before a metropolitan magistrate, giving a clean chit to six persons accused in a gangrape case at Satellite police station.

The report stated that there is no material evidence against the accused as alleged by the complainant.

The report stated that the evidence collected in the probe do not establish the allegations against accused Rishabh Maru, Yamini Nair and Gaurav Dalmiya and three other unidentified persons.

Requesting the court to accept her summary report, Momaya has said that the complainant and the accused knew each other well and it was only after a proposed marriage between one of the accused and the complainant was about to be cancelled, that the complaint was lodged.

The report also stated that the complainant tried to create evidence to support her claim that she was raped in a moving car and was dumped. A detailed report will also be submitted in the Gujarat High Court on Friday. ENS