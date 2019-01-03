Gujarat police recruitment exam paper leak: 3 more held, Karnataka link found

Police on Wednesday said that they have arrested three “key accused” of the police recruitment exam paper leak case from different parts of the country, and claimed of a Karnataka link into the whole episode.

Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanand Jha said that the “question paper was stolen from the premise of a printing press in Karnataka.” He said that three accused have been arrested in a joint operation by Gandhinagar Police, Crime Branch-Ahmedabad City, and Anti-Terrorist Squad.

Those arrested have been identified as Vinay R Arora, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, Mahadev D Asture and Vinod B Rathod, both residents of Bidar, Karnataka.

So far, police have arrested 14 accused in this case, including a woman, who has approached the High Court for bail.

The recruitment examination to the post of Lok Rakshak Dal (constable rank) was cancelled last month after the paper got leaked. The re-examination is scheduled to take place on January 6 in which over eight lakh candidates are set to appear.

Police said that the paper leak was the handiwork of a “professional gang” based in Haryana and Delhi. The gang members allegedly stole the question paper from the printing press located in Manipal in Udupi district, Karnataka, with the help of accomplices of that state. Jha said that the gang members were trying to steal the paper of Haryana police recruitment, but instead got the Gujarat police exam paper. Police said the main gang members were Arora and Vinod Dharamvir Chhikara, a resident of New Delhi. Chhikara was a constable in Delhi Police who was suspended after it was found that he had allegedly submitted forged documents during his recruitment. “He is a member of an organised gang active in committing frauds in the recruitment exam of Delhi Police, Railway Police, Railway Group-D and SSC, police said, adding that Arora and Chhikara had information that question paper of Haryana police recruitment was to be printed in Karnataka.

The duo along with some other accomplices went to Manipal printing press in November, 2018. They did a recee of the place and took help of Asture and Rathod, both local residents.

Police said that on November 20 and November 21, the accused along with another person, Mehmood, scaled the wall of the press and entered the press and got the copy of a question paper from a room. “The question paper was left unattended due to printing mistake and was to be shredded. Rathod took the paper and also clicked a picture of it,” officials said.

“Though the gang had targeted the printing press in the hope of getting the Haryana Police recruitment paper, they realized that the question paper was in some other language. On searching the internet, they discovered that the language is Gujarati and that the examinations of Gujarat police recruitment were on December 2,” officials added.

Police said the accused sold the paper for Rs 50 lakh to one Virendra Mathur, 53, a state-level weightlifter from Delhi.

Mathur had been arrested by Delhi Police in December 2017 in connection with another paper leak case.

Police claimed that Mathur was running a gang of leaking papers of competitive exams. He “activated his gang through his contacts in Delhi, Indore and Gujarat.” His accomplices mainly Manish Singh and Manjeet Dharampal, residents of Haryana, contacted various agents in Gujarat.