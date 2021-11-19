Police: High-potency drugs worth over Rs 100 cr smuggled in 2 yrs

A day after two men were arrested in Bopal of Ahmedabad allegedly in possession of high-potency narcotics shipped through air cargo from US and Canada, police unearthed a network of sale and purchase of narcotics worth over Rs 100 crore through dark web using cryptocurrency in the past two years.

On Wednesday, Vandit Patel (27) from Satellite area and Parth Sharma (32) from Vejalpur in Ahmedabad were held by teams of Ahmedabad Rural Police’s Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Special Operations Group (SOG) in possession of 1.29 kilograms of narcotics such as hybrid ganja, American charas, shetter, malana charas gola and psychotropic magic mushrooms.

According to police, the duo sourced the narcotics from US and Canada by contacting international drug dealers on dark web and paid them using cryptocurrency through hawala system.

According to sources privy to the investigation, the accused duo allegedly transported narcotics worth over Rs 100 crore to Ahmedabad by air in two years. The duo ran a hair salon in Bopal allegedly as a front for their illicit drug smuggling business since 2019 and used to charge exorbitantly from college students and corporate employees in Ahmedabad.

“We have found out a very systemised operation of drug peddling using the modus operandi of paying in cryptocurrency and receiving air cargo couriers… Preliminary investigation revealed that drugs worth above Rs 100 crore was smuggled. Students from various institutes in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar were their customers. Several laptops and other gadgets have been seized and we are probing them for further leads,” said a senior police officer.

According to police, the accused used dark web (part of the internet not accessible by conventional search engines) using TOR browser (open source software which allows anonymity to device’s IP address) to contact dealers in US and Canada and paid them cryptocurrency by contacting hawala operators.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Rural Police on Thursday arrested two more Ahmedabad residents — Vipal Goswami from Satellite and Jeel Parate from Haibatpur — in connection with the high-potency drug racket.

“Two accused involved in drug peddling were arrested today. We have also seized various electronic gadgets… we are taking forensics help for further probe. A court on Thursday gave police remand till November 25 for the two earlier arrested accused,” read an official statement from police.