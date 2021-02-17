Gujarat: Police detain man for ‘morphing woman’s pic, blackmailing her’

Valsad police on Tuesday detained a man for allegedly morphing the image of woman and using it to blackmail her though social media for sending her nude photos. (Representational Image)

Valsad police on Tuesday detained a man for allegedly morphing the image of woman and using it to blackmail her though social media for sending her nude photos. The accused was identified as Kiritkumar Vaghela (32), a resident of Pethapur in Gandhinagar.

Valsad police said that the accused had made a fake id on Facebook and had sent a friend request to a woman in Valsad. After she accepted his friend request, he chatted with her through Facebook.

He later downloaded her photo from social media, morphed it and sent it to her. The accused allegedly threatened her of uploading the morphed photo on social media if she does not send him her obscene photos.

The woman contacted Valsad police and lodged a complaint against the accused on January 13. Police had registered an offence under IPC sections 507, IT Act sections, 66(C) , 66(B), 66(E), 67, 67(A).

The accused was detained on Tuesday afternoon and he a underwent Covid-19 test. Police said that the test reports will come on Wednesday and later he will be arrested. Valsad Deputy Superintendent of Police M N Chawda said,

“The accused was arrested in similar offences earlier in Gandhinagar and Bharuch. We will arrest him after his Covid test report turns negative.”