Gujarat: Police crackdown on liquor on New Year’s Eve

Many were arrested under the prohibition law on New Year’s Eve with the Valsad district police registering 1,743 cases and the Ahmedabad city police filing 211 cases.

In Ahmedabad city, the police rounded up 214 persons under the Prohibition Act. In addition, 116 litres of country liquor, eight bottles and four quarters of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), one beer tin, one car and two scooters were seized as part of the police crackdown ahead of the new year.

Meanwhile, 123 FIRs were registered under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act with 117 accused persons arrested for violating Covid-19 curfew and associated SOP. Sixty-one vehicles were seized under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and penalties worth Rs 4.24 lakh were collected by the city police.

Another 638 persons were fined for not wearing masks and violating other Covid protocols, with fines collected amounting to Rs 6.38 lakh.

On Saturday, 167 persons in Ahmedabad city limits were penalised by teams of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corpora-tion for not wearing masks with the civic body collecting fines amounting to Rs 1.67 lakh.

Similarly, Valsad district police filed 1,743 cases and arrested many on new year’s night under the Prohibition Act.

The district police have caught 2,578 people under different sections of the law since Thursday. On Thursday night, the Valsad police had arrested 835 people for drunken driving and possession of liquor bottles. All those arrested were produced before the court for further process.

Similarly, on new year’s night, the district police booked 1,743 people under different prohibition sections. Among the total arrested, 1,422 were found drunk, 35 were caught in possession of liquor and 211 people were booked for drunken driving. This is in addition to the 75 cases filed by the local crime branch officials.

“This year, we thought people will not come to Daman and Silvassa due to the night curfew but we were shocked that a large number of people turned up. They even cooperated with the police. The number of arrests this year is higher than last year’s. We have caught 2,578 people under various sections of the Prohibition Act,” said Valsad Deputy Superintendent of Police MR Sharma. Last year, 1,560 people were booked under similar provisions.

Valsad borders the Union territories of Daman and Silvassa, where liquor consumption and sales are not prohibited, and hence, attracts large crowds from South Gujarat and Central Gujarat ahead of New Year’s eve.

However, this year the Daman and Silvassa administration had issued strict orders in view of the Covid situation and cancelled all new year parties, including those organised on open party plots and hotel rooftops. All the bars and restaurants were also closed at 11.00 pm due to the night curfew. Only emergency services were exempted from the curfew.

Security was beefed up since Thursday in Valsad with police officials deployed at 20 check posts, in addition to 22 medical teams.

In Anand district, 123 persons have been charged for drinking liquor. Further, 33 cases of drunken driving were registered Friday. Anand superintendent of police (SP) Ajit Rajan said, “(Our) focus area was drunken driving as it not only endangers the inebriated person but is also dangerous to pedestrians and other vehicles. Checking was done using breath analysers.”