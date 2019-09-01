Gujarat: Police constable slits throats of sons after quarrel with wife

A police constable allegedly murdered his three minor sons by slitting their throats after a quarrel with his wife in Bhavnagar city on Sunday. Police said the incident took place in the afternoon when constable Sukhdev Shiyal slit throats of his sons Khushal (9), Uddhav (5) and Manmeet (3).

Superintendent of Police of Bhavnagar district, Jaipalsinh Rathore told The Indian Express that the incident took place at around 4 pm on Sunday. The constable cut the throats of his three sons with a large knife inside his official quarters in Vidyanagar area.

“After committing the crime, he called the police control room. His wife was present at home but the constable had locked her in another room and therefore she could not intervene. Prima facie, the quarrel is the main reason behind the incident,” Rathore said.

Sources said Sukhdev and his wife Jigna often quarrelled with each other and due to the marital discord, the constable killed his sons. Being a Sunday, the family was at home.

Police officers said the constable has been detained a process is underway to register a case of murder against him at Nilambaug police station.