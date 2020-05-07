Gujarat: Police buy train tickets for 13 migrant workers in Jamnagar

The Jamnagar police ensured that the workers board the train and reach their homes by Thursday. (Express photo) The Jamnagar police ensured that the workers board the train and reach their homes by Thursday. (Express photo)

A group of 13 migrant workers reached Jamnagar railway station in Gujarat on Wednesday evening after being stranded in the state for over 40 days. However, they were heartbroken when they found out that they won’t be able to board the Shramik Special train headed towards Uttar Pradesh, as they didn’t have the money to purchase the tickets.

At that moment, Jamnagar Police stepped up and purchased train tickets for 13 of the workers. They ensured that the workers board the train and reach their homes by Thursday.

The Shramik Special train that started on Wednesday evening, from Jamnagar railway station to Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, carried 1,200 passengers on board. Majority of these migrant workers, stranded at the factories’ premises in Dared GIDC industrial area, were identified and registered for travel back to their home state.

According to the police, every migrant worker was being charged Rs 725 for the ticket.

Superintendent of Police, Jamnagar, Sharad Singhal told The Indian Express, “The migrant workers were identified and registered as per procedure and then brought to the railway station in buses from Dared GIDC area. However, after reaching the railway premises, they got to know that they had to purchase tickets for the rail journey. There were 13 of them who were left dejected and started walking back. When our special operations group (SOG) team posted at the railway station checked with them, they told us that they are going back to Dared GIDC. It was then that our team decided to buy tickets for all 13 of them, so that they could board the train.”

Gujarat operates 101 Shramik trains for 1.2 lakh migrants

In last six days, Gujarat had transported 1.20 lakh migrant workers in 101 Shramik trains which includes the 34 trains that will leave the stage on Thursday.

Listing out the 34 trains that will leave the state on Thursday, Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that 20 of the trains will head for Uttar Pradesh, five for Odisha, four for Bihar, two each for Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh and one for Chattisgarh. Majority of these trains (12) will run from Surat and six more from Sabarmati and Viramgam stations in Ahmedabad. Three trains will also operate from Morbi and two from Jamnagar. There are similar trains from Junagadh, Godhra, Palanpur and Mehsana.

“Since May, Gujarat has run 67 trains that carried 80400 migrant workers and today an additional 34 trains will run. If we add both these figures then 1.2 lakh people have left Gujarat for other states on these trains by Thursday evening,” Kumar added.

Till Wednesday, the maximum 28 trains have run from Surat which includes 13 trains for Odisha from the diamond and textile hub of the state. (ENS)

