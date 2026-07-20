Gujarat Police book 2 Vapi BJP corporators over alleged fake School Leaving Certificate

The Gujarat Police have registered a case of forgery, forgery committed for cheating, and criminal conspiracy, among other sections, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (File photo for representational use)
The Gujarat Police Sunday booked two BJP corporators of the Vapi Municipal Corporation (VMC), including its party whip in the civic body, over the submission of an alleged fake School Leaving Certificate (SLC) as part of the election affidavit.
The two corporators – identified as Shamshuddin Chaudhary and Sunita Tiwari – were booked after a local court directed the police to probe allegations brought against them by losing Congress VMC candidate Imran Abdul Rauf Mirza.
Thereafter, the police registered a case of forgery, forgery committed for cheating, and criminal conspiracy, among other sections, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Mirza has alleged that Chaudhary had submitted a fake SLC stating his date of birth as November 16, 1994, when he first contested and won the Vapi Taluka Panchayat election in 2015. The complainant further alleged that the fake SLC was issued by Tiwari, who was the then principal of Hindi Vidhya Mandir at Vapi. The SLC stated that Chaudhary left school after completing Class 5 in 2007.
In his complaint, Mirza stated, “In the VMC election held in April 2026, Shamshuddin Chaudhary again submitted the same SLC having a birthdate of 16th November 1994 in his election affidavit. This time, Sunita Tiwari also contested in the same panel in ward no. 3 along with Chaudhary. Both of them won the elections…
“On checking the documents, (it was) found that Chaudhary had submitted a fake SLC issued by Hindi Vidhya Mandir, along with a notarised affidavit stating that all the information and documents were genuine… Chaudhary studied in St Xavier’s School at Vapi and his actual birth date is 13th November, 1998, and his education was up to 10th class. So at the age of 17, he contested the Vapi Taluka panchayat election in 2015 as an underage candidate.”
Mirza said he will soon file a petition to cancel the election of the two accused and hold repolls in both their seats.
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Reacting to the development, Valsad district BJP president Hemant Kansara said, “I have told my legal teams to collect information in relation to the police complaint lodged against two of our elected corporators. After getting all the details, I will refer to our state party presidents and put forward such an issue. They will guide us on whether to take action.”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
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