Gujarat Police book 2 Vapi BJP corporators over alleged fake School Leaving Certificate

The Gujarat Police have registered a case of forgery, forgery committed for cheating, and criminal conspiracy, among other sections, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (File photo for representational use)

The Gujarat Police Sunday booked two BJP corporators of the Vapi Municipal Corporation (VMC), including its party whip in the civic body, over the submission of an alleged fake School Leaving Certificate (SLC) as part of the election affidavit.

The two corporators – identified as Shamshuddin Chaudhary and Sunita Tiwari – were booked after a local court directed the police to probe allegations brought against them by losing Congress VMC candidate Imran Abdul Rauf Mirza.

Thereafter, the police registered a case of forgery, forgery committed for cheating, and criminal conspiracy, among other sections, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Mirza has alleged that Chaudhary had submitted a fake SLC stating his date of birth as November 16, 1994, when he first contested and won the Vapi Taluka Panchayat election in 2015. The complainant further alleged that the fake SLC was issued by Tiwari, who was the then principal of Hindi Vidhya Mandir at Vapi. The SLC stated that Chaudhary left school after completing Class 5 in 2007.