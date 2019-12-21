Gujarat: Police authorised to suspend telecom services if needed

IPS officer Manoj Shashidhar said that the order did not mean that the government was going to ban all telecom services. IPS officer Manoj Shashidhar said that the order did not mean that the government was going to ban all telecom services.

Amid violence in parts of Gujarat against the new citizenship law, the state government Friday authorised the Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) to suspend telecom services anywhere in the state between Friday and Sunday, if needed. The post is currently held by IPS officer Manoj Shashidhar.

The order signed by Under Secretary (Law & Order) of Home Department Pankaj Dave states, “Pursuant to the current Law & Order situation in the state, in exercise of powers conferred by Rule-2(1) of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency and Public Safety) Rules, 2017, the state government hereby authorise the Additional Director General of Police (Intel.), Gujarat state, Gandhinagar to issue direction to suspend the telecom services on temporary basis for a period of 3 days i.e. from 20/12/2019 to 22/12/2019, in any exigency that may arise due to public emergency or public safety, for the purpose of these Rules.”

Shashidhar told PTI that the order did not mean that the government was going to ban all telecom services. The order said it had been issued in view of “current law and order situation in the state” and under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules of 2017.

Shashidhar refuted rumours that the BJP government in the state was planning to ban mobile and Internet services.

(With inputs from PTI)

