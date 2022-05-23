scorecardresearch
Gujarat police arrest man who used fake currency notes to buy gadgets for resale

According to police, Dilip Keshwala (20), of Sola in Ahmedabad, who was held with 98 fake notes of the Rs2,000 denomination, was acting as a courier for an unknown person yet to be identified.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: May 23, 2022 5:43:51 pm
Dilip was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 489A for allegedly counterfeiting currency notes.

The Ahmedabad police said they had arrested a man with 98 fake Indian currency notes of the Rs 2,000 denomination.

According to the police’s Detection of Crime Branch, Dilip Keshwala (20), a resident of Sola in Ahmedabad, was arrested with 98 fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 1,96,000 on Monday.

“Dilip is an engineering graduate. He had applied for a job back in December 2021, after which he got in touch with an unknown man who hired him as a porter to deliver cash and goods to postal addresses in Ahmedabad. The main accused used to courier fake currency notes to Dilip and asked him to purchase mobile phones and other electrical items from the cash. Dilip used to resell the new phones and gadgets and the genuine currency notes thus received were then sent to a courier (finance company) office in Ahmedabad. The main accused used to receive money in bitcoins,” said a senior official of the crime branch.

According to the police, Dilip had been involved in the racket for the past six months. “Dilip had recently purchased at least 26 cellphones from two showrooms in Ahmedabad with fake currency notes at the behest of the main accused, who is yet to be held in this case. We have recovered a total of 98 duplicate currency notes from Dilip,” the official said.

Dilip was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 489A for allegedly counterfeiting currency notes.

