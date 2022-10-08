scorecardresearch
Gujarat: PM to inaugurate 850-bed additional unit of Institute of Kidney Diseases & Research Centre

The 11-storey building built at a cost of nearly Rs 408 crore will add 22 high-tech operation theatres and also see a “data centre” built at a cost of Rs 90 crore, that will digitally store patient information on the cloud, says director Dr Vineet Mishra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an 850-bed additional unit the Institute of Kidney Diseases & Research Centre (IKDRC) in Ahmedabad at the Manjushree Mill campus.

“This will make it easier for patients as they won’t have to lug around bulky papers and will make portability of information easier. This will then be linked with the digital mission (National Digital Health Mission). 270 peripheral dialysis centres too can be monitored through this data centre. The data centre will be managed by one Raj Information Systems Pvt Ltd,” said Dr Mishra.

With Dr Mishra claiming the facility to be India’s “largest multi-organ transplant centre”, the new unit is expected to cater to out-of-state patients such as those from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, that at present comprise 45 percent of IKDRC’s patient load.

