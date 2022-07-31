scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022

In Gujarat, 2.35 lakh street vendors benefitted from PM SVANidhi Yojana: Vinod Moradiya

Addressing SVANidhi Mahotsav held at Mahatma Mandir at Gandhinagar Saturday, the minister said that Gujarat is placed fourth among states in the implementation of the scheme.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 31, 2022 10:26:53 am
vinod moradiyaGujarat minister of state for urban development and housing Vinod Moradiya. (Express file photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Since June 2020, over 2.35 lakh street vendors have benefited from PM SVANidhi Yojana (PM Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi) in Gujarat and 67,000 of them have repaid the loans, said Vinod Moradiya, minister of state for urban development and housing.

Addressing SVANidhi Mahotsav held at Mahatma Mandir at Gandhinagar Saturday, the minister said that Gujarat is placed fourth among states in the implementation of the scheme.

Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad highlighted the gaps in the scheme. “On June 21, I came here for Yoga Day. Later that day, I held a meeting of bankers and came to know that Ahmedabad city has 1.07 registrations (of street vendors) under PM SVANidhi scheme and only 50 per cent of them have got loans. About 25 per cent (of applications) have been rejected and the remaining 25 per cent are pending,” Karad said. The minister said that one crore registrations have happened under this scheme across the country.

BJP President CR Paatil too pointed out a certain lacuna in the implementation of the scheme in Gujarat. “There are over 400 different welfare schemes of the state and central governments. The Gujarat unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a WhatsApp group to spread awareness about these schemes, especially among the village sarpanches and corporators. They can get information through this application and transfer it to others. For this, we signed a contract with WhatsApp for two years. But it was not publicised the way it should have been. At places where forms were filled (for the scheme by applicants), the banks rejected and at some places, it remained pending,” Paatil said.

More from Ahmedabad

Over 2.35 lakh street vendors in Gujarat have been provided cumulative assistance of Rs 263 crore under PM SVANidhi, said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. He also distributed cheques worth Rs 6.1 lakh to 26 street vendors whose loans have been approved.

