Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi lays foundation for C295 Final Assembly Line in Vadodara

Laying the foundation of the Final Assembly Line (FAL) for the Tata Group and Airbus’s C295 in Vadodara Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the project will set the base for the “future of aviation industry”, given the rising demand for cargo and passenger flights in India.

Flanked by Union ministers Rajnath Singh (Defence) and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Civil Aviation), Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat apart from N Chandrashekaran, the chairman of Tata and Sons, and Christian Scherer, the chief commercial officer (CCO) of Airbus, Modi laid the foundation of the unit that will undertake aircraft manufacturing and assembly and deliver ‘mission-ready aircraft in transport configuration’, equipped with an indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara is India’s giant leap towards becoming self-reliant in aviation sector. https://t.co/0IL0aIS68r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2022

Modi said the project was a “big step” in the direction of making India a defence aerospace manufacturing hub.

The prime minister said, “In Gujarat, Diwali is celebrated until Dev Deepawali. And it is momentous that during this time, Vadodara, Gujarat, and India are getting a big gift. Today, we are taking a big step in making India a defence manufacturing hub. Today, India is making its fighter planes, tanks, and submarines… India’s vaccines are also saving lives worldwide… This project (c-295) of Tata and Airbus will push forward our motto of ‘Make in India, Make for the Globe’… India is strengthening its goal. Now, India will also manufacture transport planes… Soon, big passenger planes will also be built in India. The project will transform the defence aerospace sector of India and create a new ecosystem. Vadodara, which is known as an education hub, will now also raise a proud head as an aviation hub.”

Modi further said, “India has been manufacturing parts for airplanes for a long time but now it will manufacture an entire airplane… As new passengers are being added, in 10-15 years, India will need more than 2,000 passenger and cargo aircraft for its demand alone. It shows how the sector will rise rapidly. So India is preparing to meet this demand…”

Modi added that the “business-oriented policies” of the NDA government have ensured that the manufacturing sector sees growth despite the pandemic and war situations in the world.

Modi said, “Despite… Covid-19 and the Ukraine war, which disrupted supply chains, India’s manufacturing sector has seen growth momentum. The operating conditions are continuously improving. There is an emphasis on cost and quality. India is giving low-cost high output. We have talented manpower. The reforms by our government in eight years have changed the manufacturing environment in India. The ease of doing business is good… We have opened sectors including Defence, Mining and Space for private companies. We changed 29 central labour laws to make four comprehensive laws and completed the mammoth task of removing 33,000 compliances. Dozens of haphazard taxes were removed and one simple GST was introduced. Annals of economic reforms are being written by this government. The benefit is being given to manufacturing. But most of all, there has been a change of mindset…”

Without naming any political parties, Modi said, “The previous governments always functioned thinking that only the government knows and so the government should do everything. But this mentality suppressed talent in the private sector. Now with public-private participation, the talent in the country is being utilised… Earlier governments had the mindset to ignore issues… They would give subsidies to sustain the manufacturing sector but it was detrimental to the industry. Issues of electricity and water supply were ignored. But today’s India works with a new mindset. We have shunned the ‘kaam chalao’ mindset…”

Speaking at the ceremony, N Chandrasekaran credited Tata group patriarch Ratan Tata for envisioning the idea a decade ago. He said, “With the setting up of the Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Vadodara, the Tata Group will now be able to take aluminium ingots at one end of the value stream and turn it into an Airbus C295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force. This is a historic moment not only for the Tata Group but for the country, as it embraces the PM’s vision of being… ‘Atmanirbhar’…” Chandrasekaran added that the company was looking at aerospace manufacturing expansion in Dholera in the next few years.

Airbus CCO Scherer said, “The final assembly line project for the C295 manufacturing is a direct product of PM Modi’s Make in India policy. It made us reimagine business in India… We are hoping to manufacture more than one aircraft every week for the next 10 years in India… Our industrial footprint should grow in this nation, which is a tremendous resource hub. Every Airbus aircraft and helicopter produced is partly made in India already. Now we hope to Make in India, Design in India, Trade in India… We would like to believe that we are also India.”