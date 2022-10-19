scorecardresearch
Gujarat: PM Modi to launch Mission Schools of Excellence programme today

Sharing details about the project, Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, in a release, stated that under the programme, in the next four-five years, 50,000 classrooms will be built and 1.5 lakh smart classrooms, 20,000 computer labs and 5,000 Atal Tinkering Labs will be set up.

With the launch of the programme, projects worth Rs 5,567 crore will be declared as rolled out under various stages of implementation. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Mission Schools of Excellence in Gujarat Wednesday in a programme at Tri Mandir’s Dadanagar Convention Hall, Adalaj, Gandhinagar.

With the launch of the programme, projects worth Rs 5,567 crore will be declared as rolled out under various stages of implementation.

“Currently, works worth Rs 1,650 crore are under tender processes in more than 7,000 schools towards construction of 8,000 classrooms and over 20,000 other facilities. Further, works worth more than Rs 2,881 crore will be taken up soon for constructing 13,500 classrooms in more than 4,000 schools and for building hostels, District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) buildings, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) complexes,” the minister stated.

