Gujarat: PM Modi to address tribal gathering on June 10 visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a tribal gathering and launch a multi-speciality hospital in Navsari during his one-day visit to Gujarat on June 10. The PM will also inaugurate the headquarters of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) in Ahmedabad.

The Prime Minister will also visit Vadodara city after nearly six years on June 18 when he is expected to participate in a road show from the airport to Leprosy ground on Ajwa Road. Modi was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Vadodara Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 — a seat that he later relinquished in favour of Varanasi.

During his visit on June 10, Modi will address a “Samrasta Sammelan” at Khudvel village in Chikhli taluka of Navsari district in South Gujarat at 10.15 am, Gujarat government spokesperson and Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said after the cabinet briefing on Tuesday.

The event is expected to see a large gathering of tribals from nearby districts of Dangs, Tapi and Valsad. “At 12.15 pm, he will inaugurate the AM Naik Healthcare campus named after the L&T Group Chairman at Navsari and also inaugurate Nirali multi speciality hospital. Modi is scheduled to address the function,” he added.

At 3.45 pm, Modi will travel to Ahmedabad where he will inaugurate a new headquarters of IN-SPACe at Bopal. IN-SPACe is an autonomous government agency set up to promote, permit and oversee private sector space based activities.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present.

Meanwhile, in view of the PM’s visit on June 18, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has been carrying out work to “beautify” the city by painting the sidewalks, carpeting of roads and pruning of trees.

On Tuesday, officials of the district and city administration, including District Collector AB Gor, Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agarwal, Mayor Keyur Rokadia, MP Ranjan Bhatt, police officers as well as office-bearers of the city unit of the BJP, took stock of the preparations.

The city unit of the BJP has roped in the local cadre to ensure a crowd of about five lakh persons for the public address of the Prime Minister at Leprosy ground, following the road show of about five and a half kilometres from the airport. The party is also planning to set up cultural tableaux at various points along the route of the roadshow. Vadodara BJP general secretary and former mayor Sunil Solanki said that the visit aims to cover the Central Gujarat zone, ahead of the upcoming polls. Solanki said, “Modiji will first visit the Pavagadh temple before coming to Vadodara.”

The party held a meeting of around 300 leaders on Tuesday evening to prepare for the “big event”. “The road show will pass through a six-kilometre stretch where people can see the convoy from their homes,” he said.

PM Modi will also hand out benefits of various government schemes to beneficiaries, namely Ayushman Bharat card and Gangaswaroop scheme of the state government. Modi had earlier visited Vadodara city in October 2016 to inaugurate the new terminal building of the Vadodara airport, where he had also hinted at a “strike on black money”, days before announcing the demonetisation.