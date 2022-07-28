Gujarat: PM Modi invokes President Murmu’s election, praises tribal community’s contribution to freedom struggle

Invoking the election of Droupadi Murmu as the first tribal woman President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he was fortunate to have had the opportunity to provide national recognition to the tribal community’s contribution to the freedom struggle. With President Murmu’s election, the dream of an inclusive democracy dreamt by our predecessors who made sacrifices in the freedom struggle is being realised now, he added.

Prime Minister Modi made these remarks while addressing a massive public gathering in Himmatnagar in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district – a tribal-dominated district – where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various Sabar Dairy projects.

“As a Prime Minister, I am fortunate to have had an opportunity to give national recognition to the tribal community’s contribution to the freedom struggle,” PM Modi said. “Our government has decided that the entire country will celebrate Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary as Janjati Gaurav Diwas. Our government is also planning a museum in memory of the tribal freedom struggle,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi then referred to President Murmu’s election. “At an important milestone of (75 years of) independence, one more big coincidence has happened. For the first time, a daughter of India, from the tribal community, has reached the highest constitutional post. The country has made Droupadi Murmu a President,” PM Modi said. “This is a moment of pride for more than 130 crore Indians. The dream of inclusive democracy that our predecessors, who made sacrifices for independence, dreamt is being realised now,” the PM added.

In his speech, PM Modi also remembered the Pal-Dadhvav tribal massacre from the district in 1922. He also remembered the leader of the tribals, Motilal Tejawat, who led the tribal protest against the British during the freedom struggle.

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi also highlighted a number of developmental projects that the BJP governments at the Centre and in Gujarat have taken up, like those related to road connectivity, water, health and education, pilgrimage development etc.

The Prime Minister recalled the names of a number of local leaders who contributed to the development of the Sabar Dairy and the region in general. He said that the situation 20 years ago, when he became the chief minister of Gujarat for the first time, was quite different as the state was facing shortage of water, power etc. PM Modi said that it was then that he “resolved to change the situation”.

“In 2001, when I came first (as CM), people used to say that at least give them power till they can have dinner. Power was not available in the evening in Gujarat. We ran a campaign of Jyotigram Yojana. Today, sons and daughters of 20-22 years of age would not know what is called darkness,” the Prime Minister said. “We brought the Jyotigram Yojana…and it brought power, not just to the residences of Gujarat. The power greatly helped dairies in villages erect milk chilling units. Because of that, milk collection increased and prevented it from spoilage,” he said, adding that because of the efforts in the last two decades, the dairy turnover of Gujarat has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore.

PM Modi also said that because of the attempts made by the central government in the last eight years, farmers’ incomes have been increasing in Gujarat and other parts of the country. “The most important thing is that maximum income of landless farmers, who are most poor, has increased,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister said that the government’s strategy to work on other alternatives to get income, apart from crop cultivation, was proving effective. He said that Khadi and Gramodyog is the best example of this and added that its turnover in the country has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time. “It is indeed the reason that in the last eight years, more than 1.5 crore employment (opportunities) from this (segment) have been created in villages,” PM Modi said.

Similarly, he said, honey cultivation has also almost doubled in the country in the last eight years.

On similar lines, PM Modi said that ethanol blending in petrol has been increased to 400 crore litres from 40 crore litres till 2014.

To highlight his government’s pro-farmer policies, the Prime Minister said that despite the massive rise in the prices of fertilisers in the global market, the central government did not pass the burden on to farmers. “A 50 kg bag of urea costs Rs 3,500 to the government…and the government is providing the same to farmers at Rs 300…On a 50 kg bag of DAP (fertiliser), the government was bearing a burden of Rs 500 earlier. Today, because of rising inflation in the world, the government has to bear a burden of Rs 2,500. We will not let the burden pass to farmers,” Modi said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil were also present.