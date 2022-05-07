Gujarat: No rival can stop PM’s ‘Ashwamedha Yagna’, says C R Paatil

In a veiled attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Gujarat’s BJP president C R Paatil on Saturday said that during the upcoming Gujarat polls, there will be no rival who would have the strength to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ashwamedha Yagna”.

“The way BJP workers have started moving towards the target of 2022 since the last two years, there will be nobody who will have the strength to stop PM Modi’s Ashwamedha Yagna. The party (BJP) has so many soldiers in each district. It is but natural that no party will be able to stop the horse of this Ashwamedha yagna,” said Paatil, referring to an ancient Indian ritual where a horse accompanied by the king’s warriors was released to wander for a year, to establish imperial sovereignty. Paatil was speaking at the one-day, one-district event of the party at Kakodara in Surat district.

Paatil said that in the elections held in the last two years, BJP has won 90.5 per cent of the seats. “A number of party workers told me that in the coming six months, Gujarat will go to polls… The Gujarat unit of the party decided to give a three-day holiday to the workers. But when I checked, I found that none of the BJP workers had taken the holiday. They said that it is not in their blood to rest and take a holiday when elections are due in the next six months. The party worker continued to work,” he said.

Without naming Kejriwal, Paatil said, “The person is not just a thug, but a big thug. He is attempting to offer freebies in this state. I have told him from a public forum earlier and today also I want to reiterate that Gujarat has a culture where a Gujarati will only extend a hand to give and not ask. They will not take anything for free. The freebie offers will not fetch votes.”

“If anybody tries to attack this culture of Gujarat then the people of the state will not accept it,” he said, asking party workers to ensure that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) loses its deposit in all the seats it contests during the 2022 assembly elections.

Talking about the power cuts in several parts of the country, Paatil said Gujarat has avoided imposing any cuts. “Power cuts are happening in all the states of the country. But due to the foresight of Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, there have been no power cuts so far in Gujarat. This is administrative expertise of the BJP government in the state,” he said, choosing to ignore how Gujarat has been buying power at high rates and has increased the fuel surcharge three times in the last four months.

Paatil told party workers that the Mandvi assembly seat was the only seat belonging to the Congress in Surat district. “This time we will have to unfurl the BJP’s flag there,” he said.

Paatil also mentioned how PM Modi was sending money directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries, especially farmers enrolled in various government schemes. “PM Modi understands the difficulties of farmers. By ensuring that the farmers do not get disrespected, an attempt is made to help them. There is no need to make any applications or salute any official or give money to a middleman. The money goes directly to their bank accounts,” he added.