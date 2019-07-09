Plea against Ahmed Patel’s Rajya Sabha win: Trip to Bengaluru in 2017 was a casual one; Dhanani in HC

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Gujarat Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, who deposed in the Gujarat High Court on Monday in connection with an election petition filed by BJP leader Balwantsingh Rajput, contradicted the version by another Congress leader and said that 44 MLAs were taken to Bengaluru on a casual trip during the 2017 Rajya Sabha elections in the state.

Congress leader Dhanani was a witness on behalf of senior party leader Ahmed Patel whose 2017 victory was challenged by Rajput saying he won using “undue influence”. Dhanani was cross-examined by Assistant Solicitor General Devang Vyas in the ongoing hearing of the election petition. His statement was in sharp contradiction to the version put forth by Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia last week.

During his deposition last week, Modhwadia said that 44 MLAs were taken to Bengaluru before the 2017 Rajya Sabha polls for a “training camp” organised by the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC). Rajput, a former Congress whip, joined the BJP and contested the RS elections in 2017, against Patel, and lost.

Dhanani said that on the morning of August 28, 2017, GPCC chief Bharatsinh Solanki informed him and other MLAs over phone about the arrangements made by the GPCC in Bengaluru following rumours and fears of horse-trading by the BJP. Dhanani said they left for Bengaluru the same evening and left Bengaluru on the night of August 6, 2017.

According to him, the group reached Ahmedabad early on August 7, 2017 and were taken to a resort in Anand. “We reached Anand at around 6 – 6.30 am. I slept until 10 am, whereafter I celebrated Rakshabandhan with my family,” added Dhanani.

ASG Vyas asked, “Who came to receive you at the Ahmedabad airport after you landed?” Dhanani replied, “No one”.

Dhanani’s answer appeared inconsistent with what senior Congress leader Patel had put on the court’s record during his four-day long deposition last month. Patel was shown photos, purportedly taken on August 7, 2017, in which he is seen at the Ahmedabad airport, receiving the MLAs. On seeing the photos, Patel said, “I’m not denying, I may have gone or I may not have gone.”

Moreover, regarding the GPCC meeting of July 25, 2017, Dhanani said Congress MLAs were present. However, Dhanani did not mention the presence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jayant Patel alias ‘Boskey’, despite naming several other prominent figures of Gujarat Congress. During Ahmed Patel’s deposition, it emerged that Boskey may have been present.

Boskey, one of two NCP MLAs in the Gujarat assembly, voted for Patel in 2017. The other non-Congress MLA who voted for him was Chhotu Vasava, who was then with the Janata Dal (United)