Gujarat plans to administer 35 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses on PM Modi’s birthday

The Gujarat health department plans to administer 35 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines in a mega vaccination drive on Friday, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to additional chief secretary of the health department Manoj Aggarwal, the state plans to complete nearly 100 per cent first-dose vaccination for the eligible population in 7,500 out of the 18,215 villages in the state.

The state has covered 5,906 villages with nearly 100 per cent first-dose vaccination. With the mega drive, it plans to cover 1,600 more villages in a single day. Gir Somnath has seen the highest village coverage among all districts with 235 of the total 345 villages (68 per cent) having nearly 100 per cent first-dose vaccination.

Meanwhile, Aggarwal added that the health department has conducted a serosurvey in its population with around 400-500 subjects, including children above the age of 10 years, to study the presence of antibodies and the results would be out soon.