More engineering graduates to take part in Gujarat govt’s mega placement camp

Over 38,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students have confirmed their participation in the mega placement camp organised by the state government—an increase of over 3,000 compared to that of last year.

However, the number of vacancies confirmed by the industries remains almost the same compared to last year. This year, 53,704 vacancies have been confirmed by 1,804 industries or companies against 53,622 vacancies confirmed by 1,169 industries in 2019-20

As many as 38,177 candidates have confirmed their participation in the third mega placement camp to be held in March, compared to last year’s 34,584.

While 3,105 undergraduate engineering students had registered for the second edition of placement camp last year, 5,139 engineering graduates have already confirmed their participation for this year’s camp — recording an increase of over 65 per cent.

Similarly, from 33 students with Masters in engineering courses, 250 would be sitting for placements.

The undergraduate and postgraduate engineering students have good prospects of being hired as the number of vacancies expressed by industries for students from both these courses has also registered an increase by 54 and 120 per cent, respectively.

However, to ensure these companies turn up for placement camps, the state education department this year has ensured their participation through SMS and e-mails. As with the previous two experiences of several companies remaining absent from the camps, the department has attempted to check all the boxes for their presence.

“Last year we had taken confirmation from only students as in the first year most students did not come for scheduled interviews. This year we have tried to minimise this by not only getting confirmation from industries but also giving them an option to shortlist students online even before the placements and if need be they can also conduct an online interview before the scheduled placement camps to be held across the state,” Principal Secretary, Education, Anju Sharma told The Indian Express.

For this, an online system has been created where an industry can access all details of students who have applied for jobs and shortlist them as per its requirements. The students can fill in their choices till end of this week and confirm their participation.

A student can fill maximum of ten choices for vacancies on the state government portal.

The data on the portal is maintained by the placement cell set up last year at Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat (KCG), Ahmedabad as a nodal agency to actively co-ordinated between institutes, candidates and their prospective employers during the pre-placement and placement drives. The data reveals that a decline in students seeking placements with BA, BCA, BBA and MBA degrees has been reported, this year.

In order to record batter results this year, sources revealed that the work for the third placement camp kicked off in September-October 2020 itself. “A consultative session between senior education department officials and industry representatives was held last month in Vadodara, Surat and Ankleshwar districts, which reported fewer participation in the previous camps,” a senior education department official revealed.

Faring better than its first edition where only 15 per cent students were placed, during the second edition of the camp, out of 34,584 students who attended interviews across 30 districts from February 6 to 20,2020 as many as 17,148 (49 percent) were selected by various companies.

The placement camp was organised for over 1.3 lakh eligible candidates graduating from government and grant-in-aid technical and non-technical colleges in June 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, of the over 17,000 final year students who were selected by companies, very few were handed over their joining letters while the appointment of others have been put on hold by the companies.