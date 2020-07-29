Gujarat: PIL seeks ban on use of loudspeakers in mosques

The petition goes on to state that the sound of the loudspeaker is “very hectic and intolerable”, causing “severe mental illnesses, physical problems to old-aged persons and small children and it will affect work efficiency for the public at large…” The petition goes on to state that the sound of the loudspeaker is “very hectic and intolerable”, causing “severe mental illnesses, physical problems to old-aged persons and small children and it will affect work efficiency for the public at large…”

A Gandhinagar-based practising doctor has moved the Gujarat High Court (HC) with a public interest litigation (PIL), seeking a ban on the use of loudspeakers for offering prayers in mosques across Gujarat.

Dharmendra Prajapati (38), who has a clinic in Gandhinagar, stated in his petition that the use of loudspeakers by mosques at various times of the day causes “great inconvenience and disturbance to nearby residents.” Even though Covid-19 has restricted religious gatherings, the use of loudspeaker continues for prayers, he further stated.

Prior to approaching the court, Prajapati had made representations to the Gandhinagar collector, mamlatdar and a police inspector. Prajapati had also tried to make his case on the ground that the Allahabad HC in May had ruled that azaan or the call for prayer is permitted, minus the use of a loudspeaker or amplifier.

The petition goes on to state that the sound of the loudspeaker is “very hectic and intolerable”, causing “severe mental illnesses, physical problems to old-aged persons and small children and it will affect work efficiency for the public at large…”

“As of date, none of the persons from the Muslim community has explained as to why the prayer cannot be offered without the use of loudspeaker,” stated the petitioner, while adding that it is because of the “use of loudspeakers by the persons of Muslim community, the fundamental rights of the petitioners guaranteed under the constitution are violated…”

