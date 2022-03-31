Gujarat: Petitioner to withdraw PIL seeking ban on mosque loudspeakers

A public interest litigation (PIL) moved before the Gujarat High Court seeking a ban on loudspeakers at mosques across the state owing to their high volume was sought to be withdrawn by the petitioner on Thursday.

As the matter was listed for hearing before the division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri, advocate for the petitioner informed the bench during the priority mentioning of matters listed before the court that the petitioner wishes to withdraw the PIL. To this effect, the court instructed the petitioner to submit a withdrawal pursis in the matter.

The PIL, moved by Gandhinagar-based doctor Dharmendra Prajapati, had stated that in Sector 5C where he resides, “persons of Muslim community were coming for prayer at different time… and they use loudspeakers that cause great inconvenience and disturbance to nearby residents”.

The petitioner also relied on an Allahabad High Court judgment where the request to permit calls for prayers by muezzin (a person who proclaims the call to the daily prayer) in Ghazipur district by using amplifying devices was rejected by the court.

The petition also stated that the use of loudspeakers for prayer calls encroaches upon the fundamental rights of the petitioner and sought the court’s directions to the appropriate authority to ban it all over Gujarat.

On February 15, the division bench issued notice to the respondent state authorities to respond to the contentions by March 10. The state authorities, however, have not responded to the petition till date.