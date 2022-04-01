Gujarat: Petitioner to withdraw PIL seeking ban on loudspeakers at mosques

A public interest litigation moved before the Gujarat High Court seeking a ban on loudspeakers at mosques across the state owing to their high volume was sought to be withdrawn by the petitioner on Thursday.

Listed for hearing before the division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri, advocate for the petitioner during the priority mentioning of matters listed before the court informed the bench that the petitioner wishes to withdraw the PIL.

To this effect, the court instructed the petitioner to submit a withdrawal pursis in the matter.

In the afternoon, the court directed that the matter be listed for Monday.

The PIL, moved by Gandhinagar-based doctor Dharmendra Prajapati, had sought a ban on loudspeakers in mosques across the state, used for prayer calls, stating, “persons of Muslim community were coming for prayer at different time… and they use loud speakers that cause great inconvenience and disturbance to nearby residents”.

On February 15, the division bench had issued notice to the respondent state authorities, to respond to the contentions by March 10. The state authorities have however not responded to the petition till this date.