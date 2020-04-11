Gujarat permits fishermen, fish processing industry to function in lockdown

Fishermen will be issued tokens from today. (Photo: Deepak Joshi) Fishermen will be issued tokens from today. (Photo: Deepak Joshi)

Permitting fishing boats to venture out into the sea, the Gujarat government said that fishermen from the state will be allowed to fish from Saturday and will also permit the fish processing industry to function.

“It has been decided that from today, fishermen will be allowed to venture into the seas. We will start issuing tokens to them from today itself,” said Ashwini Kumar, secretary to chief minister while addressing media persons at Gandhinagar.

“The ban on fishing industry which includes processing, packaging and operations of cold chain has been removed. A huge community that lives on the state’s coast and depends on the sea for their livelihoods will benefit from this decision of the chief minister,” he said adding that permissions have also been given for transportation of fishes from one place to another.

The fishing industry in the state came to a standstill despite the Union Home ministry exempting shops selling meat and fish from the 21-day lockdown.

Marine fish production constitutes over 85 percent of the total fish production in Gujarat which is over 8.1 lakh tonne. Fishermen and the fish processing industry in the state – which is among the top five fish producing states in India – had come to a halt due to the restrictions imposed during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government also said that it has received 337 complaints from workers related to salaries and jobs between April 4-10, 2020. The state government had warned industries in the state not to cut salaries or lay off people during the lockdown. “216 complaints have been resolved,” Kumar said, while adding that the rest will be resolved in a couple of days.

