‘All in God’s hands’: Gujarat pilgrims missing on Kailash route after Nepal floods

Tourists from over 30 countries are missing in the Nepal floods. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

As flash floods wreaked havoc in Nepal, an agonising wait has begun for families across Gujarat after 18 people from the state, including 14 non-resident Indians (NRIs) and several Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims, went missing or lost contact in the disaster-hit regions near the Tibet border.

According to data compiled by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) on Thursday afternoon, the uncontactable people hail from Ahmedabad, Anand, Surat, Valsad, and Rajkot, as well as those of Gujarati origin currently residing in the United States and Australia.

Communication blackout

Many pilgrims last spoke with their families just hours before flash floods tore through key border transit points, damaging major roadways and severing telecommunication networks.