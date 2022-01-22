Gujarat: Patient ‘jumps to death’ from 3rd floor of cancer hospital

A 30-year-old woman Thursday allegedly jumped to death from the third floor of Ahmedabad Cancer Hospital in Bodak Devarea of Ahmedabad, where she was admitted.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2:30 pm on Thursday when Nisha Patel, a native of Kheda, who was admitted as a patient in Ahmedabad Cancer Hospital, jumped from one of the rooms on the third floor of the hospital building.

“The victim was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and she took the extreme step due to the long standing illness as per her family members. After the victim woman jumped from the third floor of the hospital, she was rushed to the emergency department of the hospital wherein she died around 8 pm due to the injuries. A post mortem has been conducted and an accidental death report has been filed in the case,” said a senior police official at Satellite Police Station.