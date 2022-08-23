scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Gujarat: Patidar YouTuber held in Mehsana over ‘instigating’, obscene language in videos

Dhanji Patidar has been booked under various charges, including making imputations or assertions prejudicial to national integration.

According to the FIR, Dhanji allegedly used obscene language and made obscene hand gestures in six YouTube videos broadcast from May 21 to August 11 this year. (Representational)

A Patidar leader, Dhanji Patidar, was arrested in Gujarat’s Mehsana on Monday for allegedly using obscene language and hand gestures and trying to instigate people over the deaths of Patidar youth during the Patidar reservation agitation, during his live YouTube sessions on social media.

According to the police, a first information report (FIR) was filed against Rakesh Kumar Patel alias Dhanji Patidar, a native of Unjha in Mehsana, by a team from the Cyber Crime Police Station at Mehsana on Sunday after several of his live videos uploaded on YouTube came to the attention of the surveillance squad of the Mehsana cyber crime team.

Dhanji has been booked under sections 153b (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 294 (obscene acts) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act.

He was a former ally of Hardik Patel during the 2015 Patidar Andolan and runs a YouTube channel ‘The Light of India’, which has over 8,000 subscribers. Incidentally, in one of his YouTube videos broadcast on August 2 this year, which is also part of the FIR, Dhanji is heard using cuss words against Patel, who recently switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

According to the FIR, Dhanji allegedly used obscene language and made obscene hand gestures in six YouTube videos broadcast from May 21 to August 11 this year. Police also alleged that Patidar tried to allegedly instigate communities by raising the issue of the deaths of 14 Patidar youth who were killed in police firing during the 2015 Patidar agitation in Gujarat.

“To make himself popular, Dhanji Patidar had uploaded several videos on social media in the recent past. From May 21 to August 11, Patidar in his six YouTube videos had used obscene language against women and made indecent hand gestures. Moreover, he used instigating language to create a rift between communities by stating that nothing has been done for the persons who died during the agitation and made lethal allegations against the country’s unity,” Keyur Kumar, assistant police constable at Mehsana Cyber Crime Police Station, said in his complaint.

More from Ahmedabad

Taking cognisance, Patidar was officially arrested on Monday, police said.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 05:21:27 pm
