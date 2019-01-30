Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leaders from north Gujarat thank CM for 10% quota

A group of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leaders from north Gujarat on Tuesday met Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and congratulated him for the BJP-led Central government’s decision to give 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections among the general category.

The group also reiterated to the chief minister various demands of the 2015 Patidar reservation stir such as compensation and government jobs for the families of those Patidars who lost their lives during the agitation, withdrawal of criminal cases registered against Patidars during the agitation, relaxing age limit for non-reserved categories in competitive examinations for government jobs among others

Some of the PAAS members who met the CM included Abhik Patel, Suresh Patel, Dipak Patel among others.

Abhik said, “We met the Chief Minister to congratulate him for the 10 per cent reservation law brought in by the Modi government.”

“We put forward many unfulfilled demands before the Chief Minister and he assured us that alike the demand of reservation that was fulfilled through a Central legislation, all our demands will be fulfilled at an appropriate time. He told us that every thing happens at a proper time.”

Interestingly, the team comprising PAAS leaders met Rupani a day after former PAAS leader and now a BJP leader, Reshma Patel, threatened to campaign against her own party in the Lok Sabha elections if the government failed to meet the demands of the Patidar reservation stir of 2015.

Reshma has also accused the BJP of doing politics of vinash (destruction), instead of vikas (development). She had said that her demands are pending for quite sometime now.